Woman dies doing a selfie

A young woman in her twenties from New Zealand has died tragically after falling out of a window while taking a selfie, her friends claim. Toni Kelly, who moved to London this year, died a week after her horrific accident after having suffered severe brain damage.

According to the NZ Herald, her friends believe she fell out of a second-storey window while attempting to snap a picture of herself, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed by her family or UK officials. Her devastated friends have set up a Givealittle page to help Toni’s parents fly her body back home — the page has already collected more than $37 000.

Toni’s family have also donated her organs to “help save other lives in the UK”. One of her best friends in primary school, Paige Houriga, told the Daily Mail that the blonde beauty always had a smile on her face and was “the most fun” to be around.

“When we were young Toni was one of those people who never had anything bad to say about anyone; she was super girlie, laid-back and fun, which I loved,” says Paige.

“I remember just laughing and giggling with her all the time about nothing. She was a beautiful girl who’ll definitely always be remembered ? especially for that smile.”

Toni’s heartbroken sister Stacey took to Facebook to thank the friends who’d set up the page to get her sister back home.

“I just wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart for the endless support so far,” Stacey wrote. Also a huge thank you to the girls who thought of and created this beautiful page for our baby girl.” — News Agencies.