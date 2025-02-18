A woman – (Siphiwe Ndlovu) – from Burombo flats in Bulawayo died after reportedly jumping from the third floor of a block of flats while escaping an alleged brutal attack by her husband.

The authorities have confirmed the development.

Cases of gender based violence has for long been a cause for concern in the country.

In most instances cases of infidelity has been a major factor.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record urging members of the public to resolve their differences amicably.

Zwnews