In a disturbing incident in Harare, a woman fell victim to the deceitful actions of a sangoma who promised her a path to instant wealth. The woman was instructed by Jimson Nyasara, the sangoma, to spend a night naked at a cemetery as part of a supposed ritual. Tragically, instead of fulfilling his promises, Nyasara subjected her to repeated acts of rape.

Nyasara convinced the woman that her naked presence at the cemetery was crucial for the success of the magical process. However, his intentions were far from genuine. After violating her, he shamelessly demanded further sexual encounters, deceitfully claiming that they were essential for the efficacy of the ritual.

Exploiting the vulnerable state of the woman, Nyasara charged her exorbitant fees of US$800, in addition to a consultation fee of US$100. Manipulating her trust, he convinced her that the mixing of her vaginal fluids with his semen was necessary for the desired results. These acts of sexual assault were carried out multiple times, as Nyasara persisted in his heinous acts.

The woman initially sought the assistance of Nyasara in July of the previous year, hoping to find a charm that would lead her to immense wealth. As the sinister plot unfolded, Nyasara instructed her to book a room at a lodge, where he proceeded to take advantage of her vulnerability. He claimed that he needed to collect his semen and mix it with her vaginal fluids, which he would then utilize in Mozambique to acquire the charm for quick riches.

When the promised prosperity failed to materialize, the woman realized the deceit and had the courage to report Nyasara to the police for his horrendous crimes. Consequently, he was apprehended and now faces charges of fraud and three counts of rape.

During his court appearance, Nyasara was remanded out of custody until July 12, when his trial is scheduled to commence. This distressing case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of individuals seeking solace and guidance, as well as the importance of safeguarding against those who seek to exploit and harm others for their own selfish gains.