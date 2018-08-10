Woman bashes gossiping daughter in-law

By Samson Muchirahondo

A Kadoma woman was recently arraigned before the courts for beating up her daughter in-law for gossiping about her.

Alice Ndebele of farm No 2, Elephant Hills appeared before Kadoma Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazema for assault as defined in section 89 of the criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act ) chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting Herbert Ngezimani told the court, on July 27 2018 Ndebele went to Etina Geza’s homestead also located at N0 2 Elephant Hills accusing her of gossiping about her and started shouting at her.

A dispute ensued between the two which led Geza to report the matter to the farm manager Israel Charamba who is Ndebele’s uncle.

Charamba called both of them to his homestead to settle the dispute, upon arrival at the Charambas house, Ndebele went straight at Geza and slapped her on the face and throttled here several times.

Geza sustained a painful neck as a result of the assault but did not go to hospital for medical examination.

Ndebele pleaded guilty to the assault charge, however Geza dropped the charges , this saw Ndebele being let off with a warning not to do it again.