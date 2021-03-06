The High Court has released Precious Teya, the woman in an alleged sex scandal with a 13-year-old boy.

Precious was ordered to pay $10 000 with the Clerk of Court Harare, continue residing at her Chitungwiza address and not to interfere with witnesses.

She is also to report twice on Mondays and Fridays at a nearest police station.

The 26-year-old, who spent nine days in custody, is facing an aggravated indecent assault charge.

She is being accused of bedding the minor after an Internet hook-up.

Precious was arrested last month and charged with rape before she was directed to seek bail at the High Court.

She was first charged with “having sexual intercourse with a minor”, then “rape”, now she faces an “aggravated indecent assault” charge.

Precious, who is being represented by Moses Nyatsoma is expected back in court soon for routine remand. H- Metro