The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist to locate Chipo Agushoto (25) of Phase 2, Eastview who was allegedly abducted by Estha Nekate (47), Gurai Mahacha (50), Munashe Makechemu (23), Edwin Makawa (27) and Edwin Mate on 13/10/23 at around 2300 hours.

The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim who was asleep in a room while accusing her husband of stealing a cellphone belonging to one of the suspects.

The victim was taken to an unknown destination.

Anyone with information has been urged to report at any nearest Police Station.

Apparently, police say reference is made to its X post on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 13/10/23 at the 110 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road.

The death toll is now two.

The two victims who were killed were identified by their next of kin as follows:- Chrispen Nyemba (62) of Northwood Rise, Mount Pleasant, Harare and Ranganai Nyemba (32) of Northwood Rise Mount Pleasant, Harare.

Zwnews