The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic fire incident which occurred on 25/08/25 at around 2200 hours in Eastview, Harare.

The victim, Sanisai Kandowe ( 47) lost her life when a wooden cabin she was sleeping in caught fire.

The body was burnt to ashes.

Police investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire accidents have caused many deaths in the country especially during winter season when people try to warm themselves at night.

In some cases people have succumbed to suffocation after making coal fires indoors with poor ventilation.

In other news, on 25/08/25, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare acted on received information and arrested, Tapiwa Chinyama (32), Tadiwa Zibhowa (18) and Tendai Mhlanga (30) at a house along Chimutenga Close, Mbare National in connection with unlawful possession of seven kilogrammes of dagga.

Meanwhile, McMillion Kandawasvika (29) was arrested on 25/08/25 at a house along Mugodo Street, Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza in connection with unlawful possession of Chrystal Meth.

Zwnews