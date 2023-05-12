Prominent ZimDancehall musician Winky D real name Wallace Chirumiko has bagged the Best African Dancehall award.

Winky D thanked his fans for their support: “Thank you and may the music continue its mission to educate, uplift, heal and inspire.”

Meanwhile, human rights defender Makomborero Haruzivishe had this to say:

“Congratulations to @winkydonline for winning the Best African Dancehall Entertainer and @burnaboy for winning the Best Afrobeat Entertainer awards at the @IRAWMAAwards.

“Please Retweet to appreciate our African Giants Winky D and Burnaboy for representing Africa to the world.

“Troubled at home by the corrupt government officials, his music banned on national radios and television, his shows violently disrupted by riot police and snubbed by promoters sympathetic to corrupt government officials …. BUT still Winky D rises and is HONORED by the world!”

Apparently, Winky D has of late been under attack from the ruling party ZANU PF over his latest album Eureka.

The album talks of rampant corruption in the country, and has since allegedly been banned.

Winky D was recently manhandled by police off the stage over his new album which is deemed to be politically wrong.

Zwnews