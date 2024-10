Reggae Zimdancehall artist Winky D real name Wallace Chirumiko says it is all systems go for the Zim Cross Roads Tour in Australian beginning this Friday.

“Australia, all is set as we kick start the Zim Cross Roads Tour this Friday, come let’s share the experience,” he said.

The reggae-dancehall artist, known popularly as The Big Man will be supported by EX Q.

Zwnews