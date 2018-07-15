Parliament: Winky D Gafa ‘endorses’ Nelson Chamisa in new song

HARARE: Dancehall chanter Winky D has released a song titled Parliament, filled with political connotations whilst subtly challenging the current political status quo.

Within 2 minutes 55 seconds of the song produced by T-man of Mt Zion Records, the Gafa as Winky D is affectionately known, hints that the country needs a change of political players as it heads towards harmonised polls on July 30.

“PaGhetto tateketera panematsutso, mazhinji vanenge marechera Dambudzo,” Winky D metaphorically says the youths in the ghetto are suffering because of the same political players who bring the problems (Dambudzo) an ironic reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s middle name.

The song, which already has thousands of views on his winkyonline YouTube channel and other online platforms, is generating interest, especially from seeming MDC Alliance sympathisers who feel the hook “Gafa chete chete” resonates with their election tagline “Chamisa Chete Chete”.

“Subtle endorsement #CCC,” noted Livingstone Masango in the comments section. the standard