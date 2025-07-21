By Patrick Ncube

A potentially explosive confrontation looms at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo on 25th July 2025, as ZANU PF vice president Constantine Chiwenga is set to be the guest of honor at a business dinner organized by figures linked to the “Zvigananda” faction, led by businessman Kuda Tagwirei.

Chiwenga has been a vocal critic of the Zvigananda group, accusing them of corruption and political manipulation.

The event, hosted by Apphania Musavengana (President of Young Women in Business) and Keressia Dangwaira (National Chairperson for Hairdressers in Zimbabwe), has raised eyebrows, given Musavengana’s previous involvement in leading anti-Chiwenga chants at the National Heroes Acre.

Sources within ZANU PF’s Chiwenga faction claim the dinner may be a deliberate ploy to embarrass the Chiwenga, given that key speakers—including ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, Tagwirei, and other known Chiwenga critics—are on the program.

Political analysts question whether Chiwenga will even attend, knowing the organizers and attendees largely oppose him.

The timing (5 PM to 9 PM)has also sparked security concerns among his allies, who fear the late-hour engagement with adversaries.

The Zvigananda faction, which backs President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 re-election bid, sees Chiwenga as a threat to their political agenda.

However, some analysts suggest this event could be a strategic retreat, with Tagwirei’s camp possibly seeking reconciliation as Chiwenga’s presidential prospects grow stronger.

Members of Mnangagwa’s camp have condemned the event, accusing Musavengana and Dangwaira of betrayal for inviting Chiwenga instead of Mnangagwa or his deputy, Kembo Mohadi.

Tafara Gumbo, a Mnangagwa loyalist, blasted the organizers:

“Musavengana and Dangwaira are now fighting Mnangagwa—this is suicidal! How can they invite Chiwenga, the same man who humiliated Tagwirei by expelling him from the Central Committee? Tagwirei is now a laughing stock!”

The key Questions ahead of the event are: Will the Zvigananda faction have the courage to share a room with Chiwenga?, Will Chiwenga use his speech to attack his opponents? and Could the Zvigananda faction disrupt the event or openly challenge Chiwenga?

As tensions rise, all eyes are on Rainbow Hotel—will this be a clash of titans or an unexpected political truce?

Change Radio