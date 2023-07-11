A Chitungwiza woman connived with her lover(right) to murder her husband after he found out that she was having an extramarital affair.

The murder plot was busted by the husband and the wife, Emily Chikwature, took their four minor children and went into hiding.

Chikwature’s lover, Elvis Zisengwe (22), appeared in court yesterday charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The State said Zisengwe and Chikwature are churchmates.

Chikwature gave Zisengwe her husband’s picture and US$100, which were required by a sangoma they had engaged, to help them take out her husband.

Chikwature’s husband unearthed the plot and made a police report.

state media