Wife flees home after teen maid snatches hubby, Falls pregnant

A 17-year-old housemaid from Sakubva in Mutare is heavily pregnant after falling in love with employer behind his wife’s back.

The housemaid, Priscilla Muchisi has now fully replaced the wife (only identified as Musiiwa) as mother of the house is now looking after the pair’s four children, two of which are older than her.

According to Priscilla’s younger sisters Polite and Fungai, Musiiwa was chased away by Musatukana Mwapinzeudyi after she discovered the affair.

“When she was 16, she was our elder sister’s maid and snatched Mwapinzeudyi from under her nose. She was sleeping with him behind her back. Such betrayal to come out of that young a person is unbelievable,” said one of the sisters. “She is only 17 but is looking after our sister’s children who are older than her. One is 19, the other is 17, then 12 and four. I do not know how in her right mind she saw it fit that she can hook up with a man who is older than her father,” said Polite, who had no kind words for Muchisi after their latest violent confrontations, which happened at the Mutare Civil Courts on Monday this week.

The protection order was granted in favor of Muchisi.