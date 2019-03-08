Wife Beds 14 men,husbund confesses in court

When one finds their wife cheating, they will surely go haywire, but for Joseph Tanyaradzwa Gwenzi of Chipinge its a different scenario, he actually has to wait for his turn to have sex with his wife who is on a sexual binge with 14 other men.

The matter came to light when Joseph appeared before Chipinge Resident Magistrate Joshua Nembaware over a maintainance case.

He told the Court that he actually has to wait for his turn to have sex with his wife Loveness Musaida Gwenzi who is on a sex binge with 14 other men including his relatives.

Joseph had been taken to court by Loveness who wanted an upward maintenance variation. In making her case, Loveness told the court:

The respondent (Joseph) was paying $40 per month for the applicant (Loveness) only after he promised to maintain the children on his own but surprisingly he is not maintaining them. Two children who are at secondary school pay $180 per term for their education while the other two who are still at primary pay $40 per term.

They also need food therefore, I am now applying for an upward variation of the maintenance from $40 to $400 per month.

The seemingly shocked presiding magistrate Joshua Nembaware deferred the matter to 11 March for a ruling.