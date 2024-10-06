By Maximilian Lion

As such, decisions, strategies and policies should be designed to advance the needs of the people.

In essence, decision makers must look at what people need and make corresponding decisions.

The reason why people lose faith in politics is because leaders come up with ideas and policies that are far removed from people’s realities.

It’s hard to understand how decision makers can go in a room for hours or days and come up with policies that are not in the interest of the people.

It’s a sign that their agenda has nothing to do with the people.

People know what they want and it’s straightforward. Sometimes leaders have a way of pretending that they know what people want or make excuses why they cannot deliver on people’s expectations.

A social contract ensures that leaders and the people work towards the same objectives.

There is a sense of teamwork that each side does what it’s expected to do. When one side fails to discharge its obligations, it amounts to a breach of social contract.

In light of this, there is a duty, a higher duty expected of leaders when discharging their obligations because power comes with great responsibility.

*Maximilian Lion is a Financial law and corporate governance expert