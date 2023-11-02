Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi has expressed concern as to why the alleged Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agents who reportedly abducted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament Takudzwa Ngadziore yesterday are yet to be arrested.

Mzembi further questions why one of the alleged abductors had AK47 gun, going against an unarmed civilian.

“Goodmorning Police Zimbabwe. I am following up on this detail Kajese, operating from Harare Central Police Station who embarked on a terrorist abduction mission on @ngadziore that you have not been able to clarify to date. Who issued an AK47 assault rifle to him and for what purpose,” says Mzembi.

He warns overzealous regime apologists that time will come when they will be hold to account of their acts, saying history will judge them.

“Nyika irikunyora pasi zvinhu zvakawanda zvairikutadzirwa zviripachena nezvakahwanda kuburikidza nevanopupa furo vachishungurudza Ruzhinji,” he says.

Zwnews