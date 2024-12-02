Pleading with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028 is not a crime, says Charles Tavengwa, the ZANU PF Secretary for Education, Research, and Ideology.

He made these sentiments at a recent inter-district meeting in Domboramwari, Epworth.

Tawengwa believes it is not logical to change a winning team, saying what the people are yearning for is appreciation of Mnangagwa’s work ethics.

However, the President is on record saying he is not available.

The calls for Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond his constitutional term limit is continuing, with his supporters imploring for the amendment of the Constitution to give such a provision.

Meanwhile, critics say Mnangagwa should not be trusted when he says he doesn’t want to remain in power beyond his constitutional term limit.

They say Mnangagwa has a track record of indicating left, when he in fact is intending to turn right.

Zwnews