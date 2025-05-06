Parliament resumes sitting on Tuesday (06 May 2025), amid reservations as to who will move the motion for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s impeachment.

A section of the country’s war veterans led by Blessed Geza is calling for President Mnangagwa’s removal from office.

They accuse him of presiding over a failing the national and dining with corrupt individuals.

Following Parliament’s adjournment on April 8 to May 6, some social media users and even online headlines claimed that President Mnangagwa had “shut down Parliament”. It has been suggested this was to avoid impeachment.

As if to support the notion that Mnangagwa is afraid of being impeached, he reportedly bribed members of parliament with urban land.

However, a closer look at Parliament’s schedule it is not as unusual as the headlines suggested.

Apparently, as of now here is no record yet or official notice of any impeachment proceedings being launched.

To impeach the President, the process starts with a formal notice backed by at least one-half of all National Assembly and Senate members.

That notice would then be debated and, if passed by a two-thirds majority, referred to a joint committee for investigation, before any vote can be taken.

