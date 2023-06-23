A former parliamentarian with the ruling Zanu PF party has said that main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party leader, Nelson Chamisa will be in Government ‘this time’ around.

Without shedding much light on his insinuations, the former Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu posted on Twitter, saying:

“Whichever way this time Chamisa unopinda mu Government, iam not interested about the position he is going to take, I am only interested kuti apinde mu Government”.

Zivhu was fired from Zanu PF after he reportedly made attempts at organising a roundtable meeting pitting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile.

