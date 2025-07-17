Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says walking away from the Movement for Democratic Change and (CCC) were some of his best ever decisions.

Posting on his microblog X handle Chamisa said his supporters will thank him the day they will understand why he made that decision.

In tweet he said; “The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later.”

His sentiments comes few days after his self-styled key supporter Cucsman accused him of walking away from battle without a fight.

“The leader walks away without a fight. MPs are recalled left, right, and center — and you’re left with no voice, no representation.

“Meanwhile, people in rural areas get harassed for supporting the opposition, and the whole circus keeps repeating itself,” Cucsman said.

He queried: “But what exactly do you get from being in the opposition? Absolutely nothing. They form parties, contest elections, we vote, the elections get rigged — and then what? Nothing changes. Some unknown guy shows up and claims he owns the party.”

Meanwhile, after dumping MDC, Chamisa went on to walk away from CCC, a party he founded.

On leaving CCC, Chamisa cited infiltration by ZANU PF and state agents.

