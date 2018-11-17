BOXING Fight: Floyd Mayweather vs Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa..when is the match

Floyd Mayweather confirms date for fight with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa

The undefeated boxing fighter Floyd Mayweather(41) has announced that he will face Japanese mixed martial arts and kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa(20) in a “boxing exhibition” in Japan on New Year’s Eve.

The announcement of the 31 December, 2018, fight comes few days after Mayweather had said the bout would not take place.

Floyd Mayweather told agencies that he will fight Nasukawa in a nine minute exhibition match with “no kicking”.

“I went over there and there happened to be a huge press conference,” Mayweather said. “I didn’t want to throw a lot of my people under the bus. So I basically told them, ‘this isn’t going to work out’.

“There’s no official fight. It’s an exhibition. A small, nine minute exhibition. No kicking. It’s going to be the highest paid exhibition ever. Just for promoting this event I’ve made seven figures,” he said.

He did not give details on how much money will be paid to the winner of the match.

Details of the exact venue of the fight, tickets, live tv coverage and pay per view costs have also not been given.