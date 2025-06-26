Former ZANU PF National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has lambasted businessperson Kuda Tagwirei for thinking that money can buy power.

“A good fraudster is not necessarily a good politician.

“Trying to turn a thief into a leader is the ultimate betrayal of the revolutionary party by a reactionary leader.

“The game has begun and that rimming mouth will not be opened again,” he says.

Kasukuwere vows to stop Tagwirei from succeeding President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“We on it my leader. No stone will remain unturned in stopping this cruel and demented thief,” he says.

Asked by Patrick Zhuwao’s wife Beauty Zhuwao if he is the man to watch, Kasukuwere said everything is under control.

“Kasi ndiwe une bhora nhayi Muzukuru?” Zhuwao asked.

Kasukuwere responded: “Ndakabata kuti dzviiii!”

He went on:

“When a frog wakes up in ZANU(PF) Central Commitee it thinks all other positions are acquired by leaping! A historic party has been reduced to a rent seeking positions for sell party.

“How does a whole NPC Machacha subordinate himself to a crook? Hurombo Huroyi!