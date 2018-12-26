Western nationals arrive in Harare to unseat Mnangagwa-Zanu PF: Report

Six Western nationals have landed in Harare to map the way forward to unseat President Mnangagwa and remove Zanu PF from power, Zimbabwe state controlled paper, The Herald has reported.

The state media reports that six foreigners, some of whom have already been identified, convened a week-long workshop at a private lodge in Harare earlier this month where they came up with strategies to incite Zimbabweans to revolt against President Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF Government to force a unity Government with opposition political parties or to set up a transitional authority.

The workshop was reportedly coordinated by Crises Coalition in Zimbabwe(CCiZ) chairperson Mr Rashid Mahiya and a committee member, Mr Pride Mukono, from December 3 to 7 under the theme: “The Crisis of Legitimacy in Zimbabwe.”

CCiZ spokesman Mr Tabani Moyo denied that there was such a meeting.

The workshop is said to have been attended by over 80 people from 40 civil society organisations affiliated to the Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe.

The six regime change strategists from the United States, Germany, Spain and Switzerland facilitated the workshop at which the NGOs were promised more funding “if they show maturity in organising their programmes as one entity”, said a source who refused to be identified for security reasons.

The foreigners who attended the meeting include Ms Nora Rafaeil, an American, Gerald Ordway (Spain) and Martina Zapf (Switzerland).

“The agenda of the meeting was to force the Zanu-PF Government into a GNU or a so-called Transitional Authority and they agreed that the only way to achieve that was through rallies, demonstrations and media manipulation,” said the source.

“Their belief is that these activities will result in the generality of Zimbabweans revolting against President Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF Government,” he said.

The workshop alleged that the elections which saw President Mnangagwa beating his main challenger, MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa, and Zanu-PF winning the parliamentary polls by a two thirds majority, were rigged.

Mr Chamisa rejected the election results and took the matter to the Constitutional Court where the televised case was thrown out with costs.

CCiZ spokesperson Mr Tabani Moyo denied any meeting ever took place, saying their role as an organisation was to push for the entrenchment of democratic rule.

“That meeting you are referring to is a work of fiction. It never happened, our chairman has never chaired such a meeting,” Mr Moyo said.

Meanwhile, some private media houses have been running reports for the past few weeks suggesting that Mnangagwa’s real enemy is his deputy Chiwenga whose allies in the army are plotting a coup after the retired Army General was snubbed by Zanu PF provinces which nominated Mnangagwa to stand for the party in 2023 elections.

chronicle