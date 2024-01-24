Some areas of the Eastern Highlands, including many tourist resorts in Vumba, are without power after thieves stole 5km of cable in December.

Power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says it is struggling to keep up with the rate of power infrastructure theft and vandalism.

The country is currently facing power crisis owing to a number of factors including antiquated equipment and vandalism.

According to updates by the power utility, the country is literally in darkness as faults are recorded almost countrywide on daily basis.

Zwnews