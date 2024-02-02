We’re being abused by naked women every time we visit the Avenues area at night, Shamva South MP

Shamva South Member of Parliament Joseph Mapiki (ZANU PF) says they are being abused by naked women every time they visit the Avenues area at night.

MAPIKI: Thank you Madam Speaker, I feel at home when you are there following Deputy Chief Whip’s contribution. I think we should like leaders who represent all the people when we are in this House. So, we should be inclusive whenever we are debating.

I want to thank the First Lady when she talks about the violence involved in Gender Based Violence (GBV) because she does not favour any side but looks at both sides. The major issue that troubles us as a nation is of untruthful people.

When we look at the statistics, we will find cases of human trafficking where women are being lured outside the country for prostitution. The main perpetrators of this crime are women against fellow women. When there are vacancies, you will find that it is women who pull their fellow women down.

They are troubling themselves instead of airing and settling their differences. I asked some of the women why this is so, and they said it was because they could not say it in public yet it was happening.

When a young woman marries a widower who has children, you will find her violating the rights of those children. You will often find the children being abused by the young stepmother. When these issues are being talked about, people do not come up in the open.

Even in our homes, the wife’s parents and relatives are at an advantage and the husband’s relatives are abused. So, we are saying we should remember that we represent a variety of people whenever we are addressing these issues.

On the issue of drugs, drugs affect everyone and there are also ladies who engage in drugs. They drink beer and scientifically, it has been said that men should sleep with a woman for 21 days in a row so that they are not affected by prostate cancer and other stresses. The same applies to women though at a lesser count. So, when women do not sleep with men, they tend to become irritable.

This is in reference to those men who stay in South Africa for six months or more without physically meeting their spouses. They are affected by certain diseases. So, whenever couples copulate, aspirin is produced. When the aspirin is not released, it causes pain in the woman’s body. So, we should seriously look into this issue because it affects everyone of us.

A woman becomes sick when she abstains from sex for a long time. Some of the cancers that afflict women are because of that. When a woman loses her husband, she will say I am still young but the relatives do not allow the widowed wife to see another man. Therefore, I propose that the law about that issue must be amended so that if she wants to be satisfied sexually, she should go ahead.

Most of our parents are living in abject poverty because their children are busy abusing alcohol and drugs. A lot of these young people do not take care of their parents, their earnings are wasted on alcohol and drug abuse.

Some of the parents include even Hon. Members of Parliament in this august House and some very important people whose children have become irresponsible because of drug abuse. During church services, you find young ladies donating blankets to the pastor, yet their parents are living in poverty in the rural areas.

So neglecting parents is an abuse on its own. Our parents looked after the seven of you but the seven of us cannot even look after one parent. These are some of the issues that we should look at which are troubling us as a nation.

Children are abusing drugs to the extent that they spend days lying motionless. The issue of drugs is also affecting a lot of men and women because a woman leaves his father and mother so that she clings to her husband, however, men nowadays are using Crystal Meth and Dagga which affects their sexual performance in the home.

Therefore, women in the homes are depressed because of the lack of sexual satisfaction that they are supposed to be receiving from their husbands. So when it comes to these issues, let us come up with legislation that rectifies these anomalies in our family setups.

Madam Speaker Ma’am, I thought that the Government should come up with a law that women should be empowered so that they can go to vocational training centers where they can be trained. Some of the things that are causing gender-based violence is because when you get home, a woman cannot even buy a box of matches. As a man, when I look at her, I will start asking myself how I got married to this woman. Vocational training centers should be opened for ladies.

Drugs are the major cause of gender-based violence because children end up wanting to sleep with their parents which is a very shameless thing. On the other hand, men are not being sexually active when their women want sex. I am urging men and women to keep the fire burning as married couples. Drugs can lead to impotency in men.

As I sit down, married couples should endeavour to sexually satisfy each other because this is a very big issue. If there is no sex in the home, we have a big challenge as a nation. I thank you.

