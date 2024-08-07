Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi says they will conduct protests ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit without police permission.

Posting on his X handle Mkwananzi said they will reach out to the police in the coming days notifying them of their intention to conduct peaceful protests ahead of the SADC Summit.

“Once you formally inform the Police of your intention to hold a peaceful march, rally or gathering, you have already satisfied the lawful requirement to lawfully conduct that particular activity.

“Their prerogative is not to say yes or no. We are merely informing them not asking them for permission which permission is already granted in the constitution,” he said.

He said they continue to speak truth to power and to challenge the establishment to allow citizens their constitutional rights.

