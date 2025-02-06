Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen “Mudha”, who is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close ally, says the party will aggressively hunt down social media-based critics and deal with them until “victory is won”.

He says social media is being used as a channel to propagate negative narratives against the government, adding that culprits will be dealt with mercilessly.

He donated android phones to these youths and urgent them to deal with all social media threats to ZANU PF.

He challenged varakashis to square off with social media critics pound for pound.

Ncube who is former minister in charge of the Central Intelligence Organization, is also among those who are calling for the extension of President Mnangagwa’s term of office.

Zwnews