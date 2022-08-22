Citizens Coalition for Change CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has rubbished reports that the money donated towards party leader Nelson Chamisa’s bullet proof car has gone missing.

Mahere says every cent will be accounted for adding that the party stands for transparency.

“Accountability is critical. Transparency is what we stand for. This remains a beautiful citizens’ initiative that mustn’t be tainted by casting aspersions on those acting for change.

“Let’s allow them to complete their processes & we will all be updated when they’re through,” she says.

She was responding to a story alleging that Chamisa is under fire to account for the money donated.

The donation came after reported attacks on Chamisa’s convoy by alleged ZANU-PF cadres.

Over US$120 000 is said to have been raised for the cause, and up to now the vehicle is yet to be seen raising speculations the money could have been stolen.

Zwnews