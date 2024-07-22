President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to continue working hard to ensure a peaceful, safe and welcoming environment for visiting delegates.

“I, call upon all the stakeholders, including the private sector, to partner my Administration and our Local Authorities to enhance the environmental ambience, cleanliness and beauty of our cities in preparation for the Summit, and indeed into the future.

“I, equally, encourage all Zimbabweans to continue working hard to ensure a peaceful, safe and welcoming environment for our visiting delegates.

“Zimbabwe is a maturing constitutional democracy, focused on promoting and consolidating our position in the comity of nations.

“I commend the Government and people of our country who are accelerating preparations and works related to the hosting of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, where we will assume Chairmanship.”

He made these sentiments while addressing mourners during the burial of national hero Michael Chaminuka at the National Shrine this afternoon.

Chaminuka assed on at the Trauma Centre, Harare on Saturday 13th July after a short illness.

He was 62.

Chaminuka held various senior posts in the ZNA:- Desk Officer at Military Intelligence Directorate Directing Staff at the Zimbabwe Staff College