WeDugUp journalist has been murdered in Marondera, the publication’s boss Maynard Manyowa has disclosed.

“Good Evening. Our journalist Watson Munyaka was murdered today and his body was dumped in Marondera.

“WeDugUp journalist murdered in MaronderaHospital staff say neither expensive gadgets nor money were removed from his body – which makes us believe he may have been targeted for work with us,” posted Manyowa.

He added: “Watson was one of the many pillars that allowed us to conduct in-depth queries in Zimbabwe. He was our boot on the ground. An experienced researcher who knew how to conduct a thorough investigation.

“It is a terrible and devastating blow.

“May I add that, we know probably as much as you do. The same info you have is what we have. I am far away and until there is a post-mortem and police release, we can only go by what hospital staff say.

“We can only hope police provide answers rapidly – and unfortunately, given the nature of Watson’s recent work, we can’t help but be both suspicious and terrified.

“As a brother, everyone here knows what he meant to me. I said it 7 months ago, and he got to read it before he was taken from us.

“I appreciate all the kind words – but I also can’t to every question about what happened. This is all we know. Probably all I can say anyway.”

WeDugUp is an investigative news publication which recently interviewed Chris Mutsvangwa.

The publication also published stories on fake degrees.