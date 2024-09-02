Vocal former ZANU-PF Youth league political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu breaks silence on the 2030 ED anenge achipo slogan saying that will not happen.

According to the Children of War Veterans Association, commenting on those intending to amend the constitution to allow ED third term.

“Some of us we are more than ready to resist any illegal constitutional violation,” COZVWA quoted him as saying.

Tsenengamu was instrumental in the ascendcy of Mnangagwa to the throne during factional wars that rocked the ruling party before the 2017 coup.

Meanwhile, former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is on record saying Mnangagwa is setting a bad precedence.

He said ED is treading on dangerous trajectory.

Zwnews