Renegade opposition politician Douglas Mwonzora’s planned takeover of the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House (formerly Harvest House) will breed bloodshed in the country, youths aligned to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa have warned.

This comes after Mwonzora on Monday declared that he had taken over the party headquarters, saying he had the keys to the offices of the iconic Harvest House.

Stephen Siziba, the MDC Alliance national youth secretary-general was quoted in the private media as saying they will defend the envisaged takeover ‘with our blood’.

“There is an attempt by a hostile one to capture Harvest House (MRT), first to manufacture concerns in the court of public opinion by Douglas Mwonzora and to test the feelings of the people’s movement,” he said.

Added Siziba:

“The attempt to take over Harvest House (MRT house) will be resisted. We want to make it very clear in no uncertain terms that Harvest House is our headquarters and we are to defend it with our blood.”

He said any attempt by the Mwonzora camp, who professedly have the backing of the ruling Zanu PF will mark ‘the end of the lockdown’. The opposition has been embroiled in a leadership wrangle following a shock Supreme Court ruling which declared Thokozani Khupe as the legitimate acting president of the opposition before an extraordinary Congress that will choose a successor to late founding MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer at a private medical center in neighbouring South Africa on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

