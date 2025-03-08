The Minister of National Security who is in charge of the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) Lovemore Matuke has issued a stern warning to all mischievous trouble makers who insult President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

He said those who insult Mnangagwa or those trying to create a rift within the country’s leadership should be warned that the CIO has the capacity to deal with them.

“Munhu anotuka President tikakuziva isusu ndokubasa kwatakatumwa tinokugadzirisa kuti uite pfungwa dzakanaka.

“tinombokupa warning kuti siyanai nekutaura zvipesanisa leadership, but tine capacity yekukusvasvanga,” he said.

Loose translation:

(Anyone who insults the President, if we get to know you, that’s the job we were sent.

(We can deal with you so that you come back to your senses.)

(We give you a warning at first that do not cause or promote factionalism within the country’s top leadership. But we have the capacity to deal with you sternly.)

Zwnews