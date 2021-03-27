Zimbabwe National Student Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore (centre) who was freed on RTGS$5 000 bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi yesterday has come out guns blazing, saying he doesn’t need bail out of prison, but a bail out of economic mismanagement

Ngadziore, speaking with ultra clarity on the fight to transform the concrete realities of the suffering masses of Zimbabwe, said people lose battles the minute they stay silent.

He writes:

Dear : Oppressor; Let me make it clear:

The Bail we need isn’t from Prison. No!

It’s a bail out of economic mismanagement, political instability, abject poverty, unemployment and anomalies which STUDENTS & Citizens are currently facing!

We shall keep on FIGHTING

I appreciate the regional, international & local SOLIDARITY given during the period of my incarceration.

We lose the Battle the minute we stay silent!

-Zwnews