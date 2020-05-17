The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has scoffed at reports that it is in talks with the Thokozani Khupe camp to mend apparently irreparable political differences worsened by a Supreme Court ruling which declared Khupe the legitimate president of the main opposition party.

MDC Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende dismissed the reports as ‘useless stories about talks’. He said Douglas Mwonzora, who alongside Morgen Komichi unceremoniously defected to Khupe just after the shock March 31 Supreme Court ruling, belong to an appendage of the ruling party called ZANUPF Lite.

“Mwonzora group must stop planting useless stories about talks. There is no talks (sic) going on,” Hwende said on Twitter.

“By working with Zanu PF to destroy the People’s Project they made a choice and they must live with it. There is no time to waste discussing anything with ZANUPF Lite,” he said.

Hwende, a former Kuwadzana East MP, was recently dismissed from Parliament, together with three other Chamisa loyalists, after Mwonzora initiated the process.

The quartet has since approached the High Court challenging their dismissal as illegitimate.

Zwnews