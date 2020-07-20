The opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has angrily reacted to arrests targeting opposition figures on Monday, saying Zimbabwe cannot afford to sit back and watch its citizens being arrested like chickens ready for Slaughter.

In a scathing attack on Zimbabwe authorities, the MDC-A said it was high time that ‘this rot’ on opposition activists and investigative journalists by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration comes to an end.

“The shameless regime again today intend to illegally arrest our firebrand Vice National Chairman Hon Job Sikhala for choosing to speak against corruption. We can not allow this rot to continue under our watch. The time is now to stop this nonsense!” said Stephen Tshuma, the MDC-A youth assembly national spokesperson in a statement.

Read the full text below:

We Can’t Have Innocent Citizens Arrested Like Chickens Ready For Slaughter! 20-07-2020 Emmerson Mnangagwa’s illegitimate regime has today rounded up some of the voices that highly speak against the stinking corruption that is eating away our very being and livelihoods. Today the unpopular regime has already illegally arrested Jacob Ngarivhume and abducted trailblazing journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono as means to stop them speaking against corruption. Few days ago the same regime broke into Obert Masaraure’s homestead in a palpable mission to abduct. The shameless regime again today intend to illegally arrest our firebrand Vice National Chairman Hon Job Sikhala for choosing to speak against corruption. We can not allow this rot to continue under our watch. The time is now to stop this nonsense! KushingaMberi! Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson

Zwnews