“We Are Corrupt” -Zanu-PF Confesses To Zimbabweans

The Emmerson Mnangagwa led Zanu-PF has confessed to the suffering masses of Zimbabwe that they are corrupt to the core after one their own Lewis Mathuthu threatened to expose the party’s bigwigs who are engaging in illegal forex dealings.

Matutu caused a stir recently when he claimed on social media that the parallel market in foreign currency was being driven by Zanu-PF big wigs and children of some ministers.

He has threatened to release a list tomorrow of the party officials that are allegedly behind the black market.

Zanu PF youth league secretary Pupurai Togarepi yesterday fought in his deputy Lewis Matutu’s corner, saying those who had allegedly threatened him with death had crossed a “Rubicon line”.

“It has always been our position to name and shame corrupt individuals and saboteurs. Lewis Matutu is a messenger, don’t fight him,” Togarepi charged in an interview with The Standard.

“Any further attack on him will invite a firm response from the youth league.

“They crossed the Rubicon line by threatening the deputy secretary. We cannot allow them to vandalize the efforts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to rebuild Zimbabwe.”