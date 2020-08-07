South African police have fired rubber bullets at protestors who thronged to the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria on Friday to demand that the government of Zimbabwe respect human rights.

The demonstration which were held under the #NotInMyName banner started in midmorning and was stopped by police officers who fired rubber bullets demanding that the protestors must disperse.

The police reportedly said no gathering was allowed as they were in violation of Covid-19 regulations which only allow a total of 50 people or less.