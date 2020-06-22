The Zimbabwe Government has dismissed as false weekend reports insinuating that incarcerated controversial Harare businessman Delish Nguwaya is in possession of a diplomatic passport- itself a preserve for cabinet ministers, senior government officials and selected parliamentarians.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Sibusiso Moyo said in a statement Monday evening that Nguwaya, who controversially acquired a US$42 million tender to supply Government with Covid19 testing kits and equipment, is just a holder of an ordinary passport acquired in 2011 and set to expire next year.

Minister Moyo also said if Nguwaya, who is country representative for the discredited Drax International, indeed has a diplomatic passport, it could have been fraudulently acquired.

He further implored on people with evidence about Nguwaya’s alleged diplomatic passport to approach Government authorities with any such information for the state to decide on its next course of action.

Nguwaya who is in the eye of a storm after he falsely misrepresented Drax International, a consultancy firm as a pharmaceutical concern, to undeservedly get the moneyed Covid19 equipment supply tender from Government, is currently in remand prison after he was denied bail following his arrest last week.

The controversial businessman is purpoted to be closely connected to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family, particularly his son Collins.

The Government is, however, on record dismissing Nguwaya’s alleged First family connections as grossly falsified.

On Sunday, fugitive former Zanu PF Minister Walter Mzembi said Mnangagwa must give a satisfactory explanation as to how Nguwaya attained the coveted diplomatic passport despite his chequered past.

But in his reaction to the reports in a footage, Moyo said such claims were bent on tarnishing the image of the Zimbabwe Government.

Watch video footage below:

Zwnews