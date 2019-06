The newly appointed ZANU PF political commissar, Victor Matemadanda has revealed that the late former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai was his uncle. Matemadanda was speaking at the funeral of Vimbai Tsvangirai, the daughter of Morgan Tsvangirai. He said that political differences did not soil their biological relationship. He further said that the Tsvangirai family has lost an educated and bright daughter in the Glenview South legislator. Watch the video below

-ZBC