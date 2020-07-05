United States-based chimurenga crooner, Thomas ‘Mukanya’, Mapfumo who celebrated his 75th Birthday on Friday, has saluted sungura music icon Alick Macheso after the Madhawu hitmaker conveyed a birthday message to him.

Clad in an immaculate grey suit, black hat and trademark sunglasses, the Mamvemve singer applauded Macheso for ‘the unity’, adding that he and Cheso Power have moved together, musically speaking.

“Alick Macheso, eh ndoda kungokutenda, nemazwi ako makuru ekundikorokotedza pazuva rangu rekuzvarwa. Ndinoda kukutenda mwana wamai. Ndinoda kukumbirisa kuti ngatirambe takadaro- takabatana. Eheka, takabva rose kure,” said Mapfumo in a video footage posted on his official Twitter handle.

Mukanya, as Mapfumo is affectionately known by music lovers back in Zimbabwe, hogged the limelight for apparently ‘dissing’ Macheso during the time of late national hero and fellow musician, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi.

The straight-talking Mukanya said only Tuku and himself were the only international artists to emerge from Zimbabwe, and dragged Macheso’s name in the process.

He said Macheso and others have only gone as far as holding shows in England but were only known locally.

“Vasati vamutumidza (Dr Mtukudzi) kuti hero, isu taitozviziva kuti ihero nekuti akachengetedza tsika nemagariro emuno. Tikaenda mhiri overseas kwamunonzwa kwatinobva vanhu vanozivikanwa ndini naOliver, vamwe ava ana Macheso vanogumira muEngland. (Before they conferred him (Dr Mtukudzi) hero status, we already knew he was one and started calling him a hero because he preserved the culture and heritage of our country. When we go overseas, it’s only me and Oliver who are known, the rest such as Macheso simply end their tours in England),” said Mapfumo in remarks that ignited debate among Zimbabwe’s music lovers

But, in his message posted on Twitter, Mapfumo said he and Macheso share a long history in music together.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Zwnews