Police in Harare have arrested opposition MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and several other members for protesting in Groombridge this Friday.

Mahere’s arrest comes as the police has launched a vicious clampdown on opposition activists across the country in a bid to thwart the anti-government protests scheduled for today.

Mahere recorded an amateur video just before she was arrested.

Before her arrest, Mahere had tweeted:

“Embarked on a socially distanced peaceful protest in our community this morning. It’s important to speak out and take a stand in accordance with the Constitution, Covid19 regulations & morality. We want a free Zimbabwe.”

Watch video below:

more details to follow….

Zwnews