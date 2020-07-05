Vice President Kembo Mohadi has indirectly admitted that the Zimbabwe Government has no idea of rescuing the country from the economic mess it is muddled in after he told a Zanu PF gathering in Gwanda that the colonialists never taught them how to run the economy.

Mohadi’s sentiments which have stirred debate on various platforms, is a marked shift from Zanu PF’s traditional stance in which sanctions imposed by Western powers are blamed for the economic problems bedevilling the southern African country.

Since the days of dethroned dictator Robert Mugabe, the ruling party has been laying blame on the West for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Watch the video footage below, as broadcast on ZBC in its prime time news bulletin:

