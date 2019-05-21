WATCH: Govt Slashes Import Duty On Fuel After Hiking Prices

The government has slashed the import duty on fuel by almost 50 percent. This was announced by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development George Guvamatanga.

Government has reduced duty on fuel from $2.30 to $1.15 (petrol) and $2.05 to 90 cents for diesel. This adjustment has been factored into the new fuel prices. Finance Ministry Perm Sec @GGuvamatanga talks about this and more on @ZBCNewsonline Face the Nation programme tonight. pic.twitter.com/PSFb7szYPB — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) May 21, 2019