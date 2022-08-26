The video footage of an elderly villager from Gokwe-Kabuyuni whose legs were severely burnt by suspected ruling Zanu PF assailants in the violence that rocked Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa’s star rally in the constituency has broke the internet.

The elderly man, who identified himself as Christopher Hamandishe had his left leg severely burnt and he accused Zanu PF thugs of targeting them for wearing CCC t-shirts at the chaotic political rally aimed at drumming up support for its candidate Costin Muguti who is in a fierce contest against Zanu PF’s Kadoma gold magnate Spenser Tshuma.

“Ndabva ku Nembudziya uko ndiko kumba kwangu tichiuya kuno kuzochingamidza VaChamisa asi tasvika kuno tavhiriridzwa nema Zanu PF… Ndambomhanya mudondo umo… I am struggling now….. Saka torarama sei nenyika yedu ye Zimbabwe,” painfully narrated Hamandishe. Watch video below

Zwnews