The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has announced that it has approached the High Court, demanding that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government accounts for its three missing officials and ‘return them unharmed’.

Human rights lawyer Jeremiah Bamu from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is representing the missing three who were subjected to an enforced disappearance after they reportedly iniated a flash demo which rocked Warren Park on Wednesday.

Announcing the latest development, the party’s national secretary for Justice and Legal Affairs, Agency Gumbo, said apart from the legal route, the party was also contemplating taking the political and diplomatic routes to pressure authorities for the release of the trio.

“With (Bamu), we have successfully filed an urgent application with the High Court in terms of Sec 50 (7) of the Constitution in respect of the 3 missing MDC youth leaders. We demand the state to account for their whereabouts (and) return them unharmed,” Gumbo posted on Twitter.

“The legal gear is engaged and so the political and diplomatic wheels have to roll until the State releases the (three officials). The State must know no peace as long as the masses live in fear of enforced disappearances,” he wrote, signing off with the hashtag, #BringBackOurGirls.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Zwnews