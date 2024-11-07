Warriors head coach Michael Nees has named the squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

The Warriors will play the Harambe Stars (Kenya) at (home) the Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa, on November 15.

This will be followed by a match against the Indomitable Lions (Cameroon) just four days later.

The Warriors need only one point from these two matches to book a place at the continental showpiece in Morocco.

Here is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

MIDFIELDERS:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City)