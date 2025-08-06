Zimbabwean prospect Tanatswa Nyakuhwa has been tipped to feature prominently for Cardiff City this season after training with the senior team during pre-season.

He made his league debut for English relegated Cardiff City as they ended the Championship season with a 4-2 defeat against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The 19-year-old left winger, who signed his first professional contract with Cardiff in July last years came on in the 68th minute.

