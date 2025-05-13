The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced planned international friendlies for the senior national team, the Warriors.

“We are pleased to officially announce two upcoming international friendly matches for the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team, the Warriors, as part of ongoing preparations for future competitive fixtures,” the country’s football mother body said.

ZIFA announced in a press statement.

“The Warriors will travel to Casablanca, Morocco to take on Burkina Faso on 6 June 2025, followed by a clash against Niger on 10 June 2025,” said ZIFA.

Zwnews