The COSAFA Cup fixtures have changed following the withdrawal of Madagascar and Comoros Islands.

Warriors are now in Group B with the same teams they had in Group C [Mozambique, Senegal, Namibia] but a fifth team [Malawi] has been added.

There are now two groups only and the top two teams from each group will proceed to the semifinals.

Warriors now playing their first match on the 7th and not 8th as indicated earlier.

Meanwhile, the team suffered a setback yesterday after its head coach coach Zdravko Logarusic denied entry into South Africa for the COSAFA Cup after arriving without a visa at the OR Tambo Airport.

According to South African regulations, all Croatian citizens require visas – which must be applied for prior to arrival – in order to enter the country.

“The Association would like to inform the nation that head coach Zdravko Logarusic has been denied entry upon arrival at Oliver Tambo International Airport on the basis of him not holding a valid visa for the host country, South Africa,” reads a statement from ZIFA.

“This is despite the fact that we confirmed with visa and travel agencies in Zimbabwe prior to departure and we were assured that as long as he possessed a valid Zimbabwean work permit, he would be allowed entry in South Africa.

“We were then dismayed upon arrival when we were told by immigration officials that only service and diplomatic holders from Croatia were exempt from South African visa requirements.

“This was not anticipated by the Association and the travel agent has availed a letter of apology after this debacle.

“The agent has also agreed to reimburse expenses resulting from this anomaly. Unfortunately, it is very clear that valuable training time has been lost as a result of this gaffe.

ZIFA said are now making efforts to get a visa for Logarusic ahead of The Warriors’ first game against Mozambique.

Group B

Zimbabwe, Senegal, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia.

Fixtures

7.7.21 Mozambique vs Zimbabwe 12 Noon

9.7.21 Malawi vs Zimbabwe 12 Noon

11.7.21 Namibia vs Zimbabwe 2 PM

13.7.21 Senegal vs Zimbabwe 12 Noon

-Zwnews, zbc